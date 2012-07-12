WIN plans Aug. 11 meeting in Philadelphia

Women in Numismatics will hold its general membership meeting Saturday, Aug. 11, from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. in room 105A at the Philadelphia Convention Center during the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money.

The gathering will feature a guest speaker, Coin World Editor Steve Roach. All members of the public are invited to attend this meeting.

For more information about WIN, visit the WIN website at www.womeninnumismatics.com. ¦