WIN celebrates 25th with elongates

Two of the WIN elongated dollars feature on the reverse the host coin's likeness of a historical American woman or personification of Liberty that is considered the unrolled coin's obverse design.

The WIN logo will be elongated on the reverse of Susan B. Anthony dollar.

The WIN logo will be rolled on the Washington obverse of a 2016 Shawnee National Forest quarter dollar not only for inclusion in a four-piece set but also as a free souvenir at the ANA World's Fair of Money in Anaheim, Calf., in August.

The Statue of Liberty from the reverse of a Presidential dollar will be exposed on an elongate featuring the WIN logo on the opposite side.

To celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2016, Women in Numismatics has engaged the services of prolific elongated coin issuer Ray Dillard of Michigan to produce sets of rolled U.S. coins featuring images of women or female personifications of Liberty.

Two four-piece sets are offered, one with an as-struck finish and the other with an antiqued finish. Dillard designed the elongate imprint, which features the WIN logo as the central, obverse device.

The WIN logo design will be rolled on Sacagawea dollars, Presidential dollars, Anthony dollars, and the 2016 Shawnee National Forest quarter dollars. The Shawnee National Forest quarter dollar was chosen since it is the first America the Beautiful quarter dollar issued in WIN's anniversary year.

The portraits of Sacagawea and Susan B. Anthony that are the obverse of their respective nonrolled coins will become the reverses when rolled as the WIN elongates. The reverse of the Presidential dollars, showing the Statue of Liberty, and the reverse design of the Shawnee National Forest coin, will each appear as the respective reverses left exposed on the WIN elongates.

The sets will also be available at the American Numismatic Association's World’s Fair of Money Aug. 9 to 13 in Anaheim, Calif. WIN will also distribute free to show attendees, while supplies last, individual examples of the WIN elongate rolled on the Shawnee National Forest quarter dollar.

If interested in a set for $10 plus $2 postage, please contact Kathy Freeland, publicity chair for Women in Numismatics, by email at ksfdaf@sbcglobal.net, by telephone at 989-843-5247 or at the following address:

Kathy Freeland, PO Box 195, Mayville, MI 48744.