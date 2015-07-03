William Rosenblum sale of Philadelphia Collection closes July 16

The William M. Rosenblum mail bid auction of the Philadelphia Collection closing on July 16 features a selection of seldom-seen Israel paper money assembled by one collector over a period of decades.

Among the most important, with an estimate of $5,000 or above, is a progress set of 23 pieces from 1955. The set shows the denominations (500 prutah and 1, 5, 10, and 50 pounds) in different stages of the printing process. The 500-prutah and 50-pound notes are each represented by seven notes going from the early stages to the nearly final design. The other denominations are represented by three notes each.

A 1-pound note dated 20 APRIL 1939 of the Palestine Currency Board with mismatched serial numbers is a rare error of which there are only two known. The serial number W684821 is at the lower left while at the top right is W68473_ with the round top of the final number barely visible. It appears that the numbering device got stuck somewhere between 684732 and 684739, leaving a possible population of several dozen notes unaccounted for and no doubt lost forever. Although estimated at $1,500, it is expected to bring twice that.

The collection was formed by a businessman from Philadelphia who began buying in 1973 and died in 2012. The catalog may be seen at www.rosenblumcoins.com.