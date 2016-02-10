'Wide Rim' Anthony sells for tad under $3,000:

The Wide Rim variant, illustrated here, is the scarcer of the two rim variants on 1979-P Anthony dollars. This Wide Rim example, graded Mint State 67 by Professional Coin Grading Service, sold for nearly $3,000 on Jan. 31.

The Anthony dollar was problematic as soon as it was issued. The small-sized dollar was easily mistaken for a quarter dollar and it shared the copper-nickel clad composition (and reverse design) of its predecessor, the Eisenhower dollar.

Frank Gasparro’s obverse design featuring Susan B. Anthony was handsome, but certainly not pretty. The more than 500 million coins struck between 1979 to 1981 were sufficient to meet demand for nearly two decades, and a final run in 1999 to meet demand from the vending and transportation industry concluded the series.

1979-P Anthony dollar, Wide Rim, MS-67



$2,915

The year 1979 was the first for the Anthony dollar and collectors recognize two distinct design variants for this year. Most common is the Narrow Rim variant. A Wide Rim variant is also recognized and it is by far the scarcer of the two. The Narrow Rim version has the 1 in the date far away from the rim while on the Wide Rim coin the 1 is nearly touching the rim.

The Wide Rim variant is sometimes also called the “Near Date” variant and has increased in popularity as it becomes better known. In a Jan. 31 online auction by GreatCollections, the firm sold a 1979-P Anthony, Wide Rim dollar graded Mint State 67 by Professional Coin Grading Service for $2,915.

During the same sale, the firm also sold another 1979-P Wide Rim dollar graded MS-67 by Numismatic Guaranty Corp. for $643.50 and a PCGS MS-66+ example of the same coin for $495.

Even that big price isn’t the top for this variant, as a PCGS MS-67+ 1979-P Anthony, Wide Rim dollar sold for $4,935 at a February 2015 Heritage auction.

