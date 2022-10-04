Whitman to release die varieties guide at August ANA show

Whitman Publishing will release the newest “Cherrypickers’ Guide to Rare Die Varieties” in August at the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Pittsburgh.

Whitman Publishing will release the newest Cherrypickers’ Guide to Rare Die Varieties in August at the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Pittsburgh.

The sixth edition, volume II, is a 320-page spiral-bound, hardcover book covering popular die varieties found on half dimes, dimes, 20-cent coins and quarter dollars. The 2023 edition of volume II departs from previous editions, which covered half dimes to modern dollars, plus gold and commemorative coins. The sixth edition of volume I, covering half cents to Jefferson 5-cent coins, was published in 2015.

Whitman explains the concept behind the multi-volume work: “To ‘cherrypick’ is to examine coins that appear normal at first glance, seeking those with unusual characteristics—overdates, repunched mintmarks, doubled and tripled dies, and similar features—that reveal them to be rare and valuable. The Cherrypickers’ Guide uses close-up photographs and text descriptions to show collectors what to look for. It includes rarity ratings and retail values in multiple grades.”

For the latest volume, Cherrypickers’ Guide coauthor Bill Fivaz and professional numismatist Larry Briggs coordinated edits and updates. “They reached out to the hobby community for advice, recommendations, research, market analysis, and photographs,” according to Whitman.

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The Cherrypickers Guide is not intended to be a complete, comprehensive listing of die varieties. Instead, it covers those pieces that are most widely recognized and collected.

New listings added

The new volume features more than 440 die varieties, including nearly 80 new additions. The book covers Capped Bust and Seated Liberty half dimes, dimes, and quarter dollars; Barber dimes and quarter dollars; Winged Liberty Head dimes; Roosevelt dimes; Seated Liberty 20-cent pieces; Standing Liberty quarter dollars; and Washington quarters, including the State, D.C., Territorial, and America the Beautiful series.

Whitman states that picking up from there, volume III of the sixth edition is slated to debut in 2024. It will cover Capped Bust, Seated Liberty, and Barber half dollars, plus Walking Liberty, Franklin, and Kennedy half dollars, Trade dollars, Morgan and Peace dollars, modern dollar coins, gold coins (dollars through double eagles), classic commemorative coins, bullion coins, and coins struck for the Philippines under U.S. sovereignty.

Coauthor profiles

Bill Fivaz, a coin collector since 1950, “has earned recognition as one of the country’s most respected authorities on numismatic errors and die varieties. He is a longtime contributor to the Guide Book of United States Coins (the ‘Red Book’), a past governor of the American Numismatic Association, and a past member of the United States Mint’s Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee,” notes Whitman. With the late J.T. Stanton he published the first Cherrypickers’ Guide in 1990, “launching the modern boom in interest in die varieties.”

Volume editor Larry Briggs is well known to the hobby community as a dealer, author, and educator. He was president of the American Numismatic Association’s Authentication Committee.

A student of history and archaeology, Briggs served in the U.S. Air Force and worked for Ford Motor Company before launching his own business, Larry Briggs Rare Coins, in 1978. His specialties include error coins and die varieties, Liberty Seated coinage, and early American coppers.

The new book can be preordered for $39.95 online, including at Whitman.com. After the ANA show it will be available from booksellers nationwide.

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