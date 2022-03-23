Whitman releasing 2024 ‘Red Book’ in four versions

Whitman Publishing is releasing the 2024 (77th edition) “Guide Book of United States Coins,” popularly known as the “Red Book.” It is offered in several versions.

Whitman Publishing is releasing the 2024 (77th edition) Guide Book of United States Coins, popularly known as the “Red Book.”

“The newest edition of the hobby’s best-selling reference is available from bookstores and hobby shops nationwide, and from online booksellers,” according to Whitman. The 472-page book comes in several formats including the traditional red hardcover, two spiralbound versions (softcover and hardcover), and large print.

The Red Book prices nearly 8,000 coins and coin sets in up to nine grades each, with more than 32,000 retail valuations in total. It has many new features and updated research, plus additions to the book’s 2,000-plus color photographs, which include enlarged close-ups of rare and valuable die varieties.

Whitman writes, “Coin collectors have used the Red Book to value their collections since the 1st edition was published in 1946. Today, Senior Editor Jeff Garrett coordinates the book’s advisory network of more than 120 professional coin dealers and researchers. Q. David Bowers serves as research editor, and Kenneth Bressett, who has worked on the Red Book since the 1950s, is editor emeritus.”

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The book covers legal-tender United States coins from 1792 to date, from copper half cents to gold $20 double eagles, commemorative coins, and bullion coins, plus earlier coins and tokens that circulated in colonial times. With every new edition, the latest coins from the United States Mint are updated — Lincoln cents, Jefferson 5-cent coin, Roosevelt dimes, America the Beautiful quarter dollars, Kennedy half dollars, Native American dollars, American Innovation dollars, commemorative coins, bullion coins, and government-packaged coin sets.

The book also includes popular specialized collectibles such as error coins, Civil War tokens, Confederate coins, Philippine coins struck under U.S. sovereignty, private and territorial gold pieces, pattern coins, Hawaiian and Puerto Rican coinage, Alaska tokens, so-called dollar medals, and special modern gold coins.

Whitman states: “The Red Book is the world’s most popular annual retail price guide for U.S. coins, tokens, and other numismatic items. More than 25 million copies have been purchased since 1946, making it one of the best-selling nonfiction titles in the history of U.S. book publishing.”

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