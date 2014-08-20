Whitman releases new Morgan dollar reference

Morgan Dollar: America’s Love Affair With A Legendary Coin by Michael “Miles” Standish has been published by Whitman Publishing.

Whitman Publishing Company has released Michael “Miles” Standish’s new 160-page hardcover book, Morgan Dollar: America’s Love Affair With A Legendary Coin.

The vice president and senior grader at Professional Coin Grading Service delivers in his book a coin-by-coin study of the Morgan silver dollar series, struck from 1878 through 1904, and in 1921.

The book features recollections of veteran silver dollar dealer John B. Love, and is illustrated with high-resolution photographs of the Coronet Collection. The collection is ranked in the PCGS Set Registry as the “Number One Finest Morgan Dollar Set of All Time.”

Information incorporated into the reference includes certified coin populations, retail prices in multiple grades, and other date for collectors, investors and students of American history.

Chapters are devoted to American history during the years the Morgan dollar was issued; the evolution of the coin’s designs; a market study going back to 1946; a year-by-year analysis of the series, including issues struck at the Philadelphia, New Orleans, Carson City, Denver and San Francisco Mints for circulation, as well as Proof Morgan dollars.

The book addresses the key rarities, including the 1893-S and Proof 1895 issues. Attention is also given to Mint State coins that exhibit Prooflike or deep-mirror Prooflike surfaces.

The book can be borrowed through the American Numismatic Association’s Dwight N. Manley Numismatic Library as a benefit of ANA membership.

Collectors may purchase a copy of the book from booksellers nationwide, or directly from Whitman for $29.95 online.