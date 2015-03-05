Whitman Publishing opens 'Share Your Hobby' photo contest

The following is a press release from Whitman Publishing:



(Atlanta, Georgia) — Whitman Publishing announces a numismatic photography contest with prizes up to $500 in retail value. The Whitman “Share Your Hobby” Photo Contest, for human-interest views of coin and paper-money collecting, is open to all photographers 18 and older and will run through the Fourth of July 2015. Entries will be judged by Whitman Publishing staff, Numismatic Director Q. David Bowers, and Red Book Senior Editor Kenneth Bressett. All submissions are eligible to be included in future Whitman books, and winners will be publicized at the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Chicago, August 2015.

“Numismatics is about more than just accumulating round pieces of metal,” says Whitman publisher Dennis Tucker. “We’re looking for images of people enjoying their pursuit of the hobby. They might show grandparents with their grandchildren, collectors studying or displaying their coins and paper money, friends examining new purchases, or a hobbyist talking and laughing with a favorite coin dealer. The setting could be your den or home office, a coin show, a presentation at your local club, or the comfortable chair where you relax to read books. The only limits are your imagination and creativity.”

Entries may be old photographs or new.

Prizes are as follows:

First prize: $500 retail shopping at Whitman.com

Second prize: $250 retail shopping at Whitman.com

Third prize: $100 retail shopping at Whitman.com

(10) runner-up prizes: A copy of the new 1,504-page Guide Book of United States Coins, Deluxe Edition ($49.95 retail value)

Digital entries: Should be at least 6 megapixels. May be emailed to ShareYourHobby@whitman.com.

Print entries: Should be mailed to Whitman Publishing, Attn: Share Your Hobby Contest, 3101 Clairmont Road, Suite G, Atlanta GA 30329.

All entries: Include your name, mailing address, phone number, and email address. By entering the contest you grant permission for your photograph to be published by Whitman Publishing. A standard model-release form must be signed for any photographs showing people. The permission form and full contest rules are available at www.Whitman.com/ShareYourHobby.