Whitman makes second press run on Cherrypickers’ Guide

A second print run will allow more collectors to obtain the previously sold-out “Cherrypickers’ Guide to Rare Die Varieties: Volume II, 6th Edition.”

Whitman is release a second print run of the Cherrypickers’ Guide to Rare Die Varieties: Volume II, 6th Edition. The highly anticipated reference debuted at last year’s ANA World’s Fair of Money in Pittsburgh.

“The Cherrypickers’ Guide was one of our best book sellers of the entire year,” said Whitman vice president of sales Dawn Burbank. “Collectors and dealers bought every advance copy we had. We couldn’t keep them on the shelves, and overall, we sold the entire print run of over 7,200 copies in just under four months.” Burbank added, “We expect the second print run to sell just as fast, based on pent-up demand for the wildly popular title.”

Whitman explains the concept behind the multi-volume work: “To ‘cherrypick’ is to examine coins that appear normal at first glance, seeking those with unusual characteristics — overdates, repunched mintmarks, doubled and tripled dies, and similar features — that reveal them to be rare and valuable. The Cherrypickers’ Guide uses close-up photographs and text descriptions to show collectors what to look for. It includes rarity ratings and retail values in multiple grades.”

The 320-page spiralbound-hardcover Cherrypickers’ Guide can be ordered for $39.95 online now at whitman.com, Whitman’s Ebay Store and Amazon, and it will soon be available at retail locations.

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Retry

Few books have excited the coin-collecting community like the Cherrypickers’ Guide series. Since the first edition burst onto the scene in 1990, thousands of hobbyists have been searching for the rare die varieties described inside.

For this volume, Cherrypickers’ Guide co-authors Bill Fivaz and professional numismatist Larry Briggs feature more than 440 die varieties, including nearly 80 new additions. The book covers Capped Bust and Liberty Seated half dimes, dimes, and quarter dollars; Barber dimes and quarter dollars; Winged Liberty Head (Mercury) dimes; Roosevelt dimes; 20-cent pieces; Standing Liberty quarter dollars; and Washington quarter dollars, including the State, D.C., Territorial, and America the Beautiful series (also often called the National Parks series). Fivaz and Briggs coordinated edits and updates, seeking advice, recommendations, research, market analysis, and photographs from the hobby community.

Next volume

The Cherrypickers’ Guide to Rare Die Varieties of United States Coins, Sixth Edition, Volume III is scheduled for release this summer before the ANA World’s Fair of Money 2024. It will cover half dollars through federal gold denominations, bullion coins, commemoratives, and the coins of the Philippines. For the first time ever in Cherrypickers’ Guide, this volume features Greysheet-based pricing and GSID numbers that identify and link a coin across the entire family of Whitman Brands products, such as the Greysheet online pricing tool, CDN Exchange, and the Greysheet mobile app.

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