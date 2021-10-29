Whitman Expo ready for a return in 2021

The Whitman Baltimore Winter Expo returns Nov. 18 to 20 with a mandatory mask guideline in place by the City of Baltimore. The 2020 event was canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Final steps are being taken to get the 2021 Whitman Baltimore Winter Expo open for dealers and collectors to return to the Baltimore Convention Center after the 2020 and earlier 2021 expos were canceled because of pandemic restrictions.

This year’s expo will open to the public Nov. 18 to 20.

As of Oct. 26, the only pandemic restriction for those wishing to attend will be a mandatory masking. The Baltimore Convention Center is owned by the City of Baltimore and re-opened in July. According to the city’s website, “It is mandatory that anyone entering the Baltimore Convention Center wear a face covering that covers both the nose and mouth while inside the facility.”

Whitman Expos general manager Lori Kraft said the show will help get everyone back in the groove. “We try to stay focused on the positive and it’s great to see the light at the end of the tunnel. After having to gear up and then wind down, we are happy to be moving forward and looking forward to seeing everyone at the show.”

A busy calendar of activities is planned as club meetings and educational presentations will supplement the bourse floor. Lot viewing for the Stack’s Bowers Galleries auction, which will take place the week after the show, will be available Nov. 16 to 19. Information can be found at www.whitmanexpo.com.

The Whitman Expo traditionally takes place three times a year in the Baltimore Convention Center. However, Maryland’s pandemic restrictions led to the cancellation of the March, June and November expos of 2020, and to the cancellation of the March and June 2021 conventions. All were scheduled in Baltimore.

The 2022 Spring Expo is planned for March 31 to April 2 and the Summer Expo is on the schedule for June 9 to 11, 2022.

