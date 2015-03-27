What's happening at the Whitman Expo 2015?: Morning Report

1. Whitman Expo looks to match last years record attendance

The Whitman Coin Expo is now open to the public at the Baltimore Convention Center. The show is in a different area of the convention center than in previous years, as it moves to the F and G hallways. The show will open at 10 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. on Sunday. More info regarding schedules and pricing can be found here.

Expo events include:

Three seperate auctions on Friday throughout the day.

'Early bird' sessions for serious collectors will be available on Friday and Saturday starting at 9 a.m. More info on the 'Early Bird' sessions can be found here.

Maryland Token and Medal Society meetings for locals dealers and collectors.

2. Tons of gold

Book value of gold held by the U.S. Treasury is up to $11 billion. Read more here.

3. Silver sandblaster

A Casino owner altered surfaces of the coins at this establishment. Find out why.

4. Precious metals pricing



Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 9:14 a.m. ET Friday:

