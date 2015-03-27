What's happening at the Whitman Expo 2015?: Morning Report
- Published: Mar 27, 2015, 5 AM
1. Whitman Expo looks to match last years record attendance
The Whitman Coin Expo is now open to the public at the Baltimore Convention Center. The show is in a different area of the convention center than in previous years, as it moves to the F and G hallways. The show will open at 10 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 3 p.m. on Sunday. More info regarding schedules and pricing can be found here.
Expo events include:
- Three seperate auctions on Friday throughout the day.
- 'Early bird' sessions for serious collectors will be available on Friday and Saturday starting at 9 a.m. More info on the 'Early Bird' sessions can be found here.
- Maryland Token and Medal Society meetings for locals dealers and collectors.
2. Tons of gold
Book value of gold held by the U.S. Treasury is up to $11 billion. Read more here.
3. Silver sandblaster
A Casino owner altered surfaces of the coins at this establishment. Find out why.
4. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce at 9:14 a.m. ET Friday:
5. Yesterday's most-read post
Limited-edition BEP America's Founding Fathers 2015 Currency Set on sale April 2.
