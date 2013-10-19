Whitman Coin & Collectibles Expo set Nov. 7 to 10

The Colonial Coin Collectors Club will hold its convention during the Whitman Coin & Collectibles Baltimore Expo Nov. 7 to 10.

A special C4 exhibit and gathering area will be open on the bourse at the Baltimore Convention Center for attendees to review and where visitors can learn more about the organization.

A number of educational presentations will be open to C4 members and spouses only, in addition to programs open to the public.

Public educational talks to held in Room 304 of the convention center are at 10 a.m. Nov. 8, Erik Goldstein, “The Cornell Hoard of 1747-1771 North Carolina Currency”; and at 2 p.m., “The History of Colonial America as Told through Its Coinage,” with the speaker not announced as of Oct. 9.

At 10 a.m. Nov. 9, Ray Williams will present a program titled “The Coins and Medals Commemorating George Washington.”

The show’s official auction company, Stack’s Bowers Galleries, will conduct the C4 annual auction of Colonial coinage and related material at 5 p.m., Nov. 8.

Stack’s Bowers Galleries will conduct its complete auction in floor sessions Nov. 6 to 9.

Public hours for the expo are noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 7; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 8 and 9; and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 10. Admission is free.

Kid’s Korner, created exclusively for beginners and budding young numismatists, will operate on Nov. 8 and 9 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Every youngster aged 6 to 14 who attends will go home with free coins and prizes.

Retired Bureau of Engraving and Printing plate printer Mike Bean will demonstrate a spider printing press. A free, limited-edition intaglio printed souvenir card will be available by drawing. Each card will be numbered, dated and signed by Bean. Stop by Booth 1559 to see a demonstration and enter the drawing for one of the souvenir cards.

Several organizations within the numismatic community will hold their club meetings at the expo.

Scheduled for Nov. 8 are the Fellowship of Christian Coin Dealers at 7:30 a.m., Liberty Seated Collectors’ Club at 9 a.m., Barber Coin Collectors’ Society at 3 p.m. and the John Reich Collectors Society at 4 p.m. Scheduled Nov. 9 are the Maryland Token and Medal Society at 11 a.m., Early American Coppers at 1 p.m., “Coins in the Bible,” with Mike Markowitz at 2, Conder Token Collector’s Club at 3 and Maryland State Numismatic Association at 4 p.m.

For more information about the expo, visit Expo.Whitman.com. ¦