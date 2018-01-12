Whitman Brands spearheads Coins for the Cure program

Whitman Brands is embarking on the “Coins for the Cure” program and partnership with Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, in an effort to create a world without breast cancer.

Whitman Brands has launched its “Coins for the Cure” program and partnership with Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, in an effort to create a world without breast cancer.

With the release of a limited-edition pink American Women Quarters coin album, Whitman hopes to help raise awareness and money toward ending breast cancer. The limited-edition album holds all circulated strikes of the best-selling series, and as a bonus, the 2018 Breast Cancer Research Awareness commemorative coins.

“Following the acquisition of Whitman Publishing, I believed it was the perfect time for us to embrace greater social responsibility and give back wherever possible, “said John Feigenbaum, President and CEO of Whitman Brands. “The decision to partner with Susan G. Komen was an easy choice — they are leaders in the fight against breast cancer, professional and collaborative, and their cause inevitably touches us all. We are thrilled to kick off this partnership!”

From Aug. 1, 2024, to Sept. 15, 2025, Whitman-CDN Publishing, LLC T/A Whitman Brands will donate to Susan G. Komen 20% of the retail sales price received by Whitman Brands and 10% of the wholesale sales price received by Whitman Brands for each specially marked product sold, with a guaranteed minimum donation of $2,500.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

“Our partnership strategy is simple: combine our established brand, a popular coin program, and a high-impact nonprofit organization to raise awareness and funds for an exceptional cause,” stated Michael Pfeiffer, Director of Operations for Whitman Brands. “We aim to give back and believe we can make a difference.”

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)



Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.