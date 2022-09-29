Whitman Baltimore Winter Expo nears

Three days of activity at the Whitman Baltimore Winter Expo will include an expansive dealer bourse, educational programs and kids’ activities.

A variety of activities are planned for the Whitman Baltimore Winter Expo at the Baltimore Convention Center Oct. 27 to 29. The event marks the final show of the organization’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

Three days of bourse activity will be complemented by multiple educational programs and club meetings to supplement the experience. A returning staple of past programs will be offered for the first time since the pandemic interruption, as the show will include a Boy Scout Merit Badge class. The session will allow regional Scout troops to gather for informative presentations and earn enough points to gain the coveted badge for troop members.

The younger numismatists haven’t been forgotten, as Kids Korner activities will include trick or treating.

Stack Bower’s Galleries will hold live auctions at the show and following the event from their Griffin Studios in Costa Mesa, California. Lot viewing is available from Oct. 25 to 28 in room 307 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with no appointment needed.

The onsite auctions start at noon on Thursday, Oct. 27, with Part II of the Sydney F. Martin Collection, featuring French Colonies, Rosa Americana and Connecticut coppers. The following day, Washingtonia from the Sydney F. Martin Collection will be offered. Both sessions start at noon in room 308. Lot pickup will be available by appointment at the show.

Sales after the event will be held from Nov. 1 to 4, including the Harvey B. Jacobson Jr. Collection of 1795 to 1804 gold $10 eagles.

Details of these sales can be found at https://auctions.stacksbowers.com.

Educational presentations by the Colonial Coin Collectors Club include “Forming a Colonial Library and Performing Basic Colonial Research” and “Collecting Colonial Coins 101.”

Numerous clubs will utilize the event to hold meetings throughout the show. Those clubs include Liberty Seated Collectors Club, Barber Coin Collectors’ Society and Early American Coppers Club.

Admission is free to the public and early bird access is available for $75. Show hours are noon to 6 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. Additional information can be found at expo.whitman.com.

