Exhibitors can apply for a spot at spring Whitman Baltimore Expo

With the fall Whitman Baltimore Expo in the rearview mirror, the Maryland State Numismatic Association is already looking ahead to the spring edition.

The MSNA will be sponsoring an exhibit area at the Whitman Coin & Collectibles Expo scheduled for March 26 to 29 at the Baltimore Convention Center.

The exhibit area will feature both competitive and non-competitive entries, and exhibitors need not be members of MSNA.

All exhibitors will receive an appreciation award, and the top competitive exhibits will be awarded prizes that include a tenth-ounce gold American Eagle, a tenth-once platinum American Eagle, and a twentieth-ounce gold bullion coin.

American Numismatic Association judging standards will be used. Those rules and an exhibit application can be found on the MSNA website.

Forms can also be obtained by contacting exhibit chairman Bryce Doxzon (bryce.f.doxzon.civ@mail.mil) through the mailing address of P.O. Box 3273, Baltimore, MD 21228.

More from CoinWorld.com:

Can ISIL issue its own coins?

United States Mint resumes silver American Eagle sales Nov. 17 to satisfy voracious investor demand

More than 2,000 19th century silver coins in mud-pot hoard discovered in India

Coveted' 1965 Washington quarter planchet error among unusual auction items: Whitman Expo Market Analysis

Collector finds 1969-S DDO Lincoln cent after searching through 12,000 cents in rolls

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!