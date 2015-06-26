Whitman Baltimore Expo offers collectors numismatic activities

BALTIMORE—When the coin-collecting world convenes here July 16 through 19, it will be treated to one of the most interesting Official Auctions ever at a Whitman Baltimore Summer Expo.

The Stack’s Bowers Galleries auction will feature a number of important United States small size currency offerings at the Baltimore Convention Center gathering.

The Whitman Expo will include more than 400 coin, currency, medal, token and collectibles dealers covering the numismatic waterfront. It also offers a variety of numismatic club meetings, a special presentation on the history of ships on ancient coins, and a retail area featuring the Limited Edition 2015 and 2016 Leather Red Books.

Among the more than 1,200 lots of currency offered in the Official Auction is an impressive Fr. 1700 1933 $10 Silver Certificate graded Gem Uncirculated 66 EPQ by PMG and pedigreed to The Collection of Doug Kaselitz. The small size rarity, one of just over 50 known, is estimated to bring $25,000 to $35,000.

Also crossing the block: an impressive original pack of 100 Fr. 1950-K 1928 $5 Federal Reserve Notes from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, Texas. The pack, which ranges in grades from About Uncirculated to Gem Uncirculated, could sell for $12,500 to $17,500.

National Currency and Confederate currency specialists will appreciate a number of offerings, including four $10 1902 Plain Backs from the Jamaica National Bank of New York (AU53 “Stains” by PMG, expected to fetch $8,000), and a rare high grade T-29 1861 $10 (EF40 by PCGS, expected to bring $2,500 to $3,500).

Stack’s Bowers Galleries conducts live, Internet and specialized auctions of rare U.S. and world coins and currency and ancient coins, as well as direct sales through retail and wholesale channels.

The auction company’s 80-year legacy includes the cataloging and sale of many of the most valuable United States coin and currency collections to ever cross an auction block, as well as the world record for the highest price ever realized at auction for a rare coin,the 1794 Flowing Hair Silver Dollar (Specimen-66 by PCGS) that realized over $10 million.

Other Expo highlights include:

• A special presentation, “Ships on Ancient Coins,” with Mike Markowitz. (2pm Saturday, July 18, Room 301). Mr. Markowitz will take his audience back to the time of the ancient Phoenicians, Greeks and Romans,uncovering fascinating details about both ships and coins.

• Fellowship of Christian Coin Dealers meeting (7:30am Friday, July 17, Room 301).

• Liberty Seated Collectors’ Club meeting (9am Friday, July 17, Room 301).

• Barber Coin Collectors’ Society meeting (3pm Friday, July 17, Room 301).

• Maryland Token & Medal Society meeting (11am to 1pm Saturday, July 18, Room 301).

• Early American Coppers Club meeting (1pm Saturday, July 18, Room 301).

• Kids’ Korner, with a FREE Coin Grab for children 12 and under (Friday and Saturday, Booth 1131).

Whitman is the leading producer of coin and collectible expos in North America.

Whitman Baltimore Summer Expo hours are Thursday: Noon-6pm; Friday-Saturday: 10am-6pm; Sunday: 10am-3pm.

Enter Hall A from the Charles Street Lobby of the Baltimore Convention Center, near the intersection of West Pratt Street and St. Charles Street.

For more information, including a complete schedule and a list of special security measures in place at the Expo, visit Expo.Whitman.com.