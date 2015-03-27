Late coin dealer J.H. Cline honored with empty booth

By Joe O'Donnell

Published: Mar 27, 2015, 10 AM

J.H. Cline is gone, but he is certainly not forgotten among the crowd of coin collectors and dealers at the Whitman Baltimore Expo.

The longtime Standing Liberty quarter researcher and dealer who died in January from injuries suffered in an accident still has a spot on the floor. An empty booth is below a sign that reads "J.H. CLINE, IN LOVING MEMORY."

Coin World Senior Editor Jeff Starck tweeted a picture from the Baltimore bourse Friday:

A fitting tribute: an empty booth on @WhitmanExpo bourse in memory of J.H. Cline, Standing Liberty coin dealer. pic.twitter.com/fTjUNEKdk8 — Jeff Starck (@WorldCoinGuy) March 27, 2015

