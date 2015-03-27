Late coin dealer J.H. Cline honored with empty booth
- Published: Mar 27, 2015, 10 AM
J.H. Cline is gone, but he is certainly not forgotten among the crowd of coin collectors and dealers at the Whitman Baltimore Expo.
The longtime Standing Liberty quarter researcher and dealer who died in January from injuries suffered in an accident still has a spot on the floor. An empty booth is below a sign that reads "J.H. CLINE, IN LOVING MEMORY."
Coin World Senior Editor Jeff Starck tweeted a picture from the Baltimore bourse Friday:
A fitting tribute: an empty booth on @WhitmanExpo bourse in memory of J.H. Cline, Standing Liberty coin dealer. pic.twitter.com/fTjUNEKdk8— Jeff Starck (@WorldCoinGuy) March 27, 2015
More from CoinWorld.com:
San Francisco moving on from group's plan to renovate Old Mint
Book value of United States Treasury-owned gold tops $11 billion
Bowers: Kennedy half dollar came along amid circulating coin shortage in U.S.
Pogue Collection total prices realized could exceed $200 million by 2017
Market Analysis: Recent price declines make popular classic commemorative series affordable
Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 16, 2020, 1 PM
Saint-Gaudens bronze sculptures to sell at Sotheby’s
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 9 PM
Value added: A conversation with Michael O'Malley
-
World Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Back to the Future back on silver coins for Niue
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains