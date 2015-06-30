US Coins

Which U.S. Mint products are being released in July?

The 2015 United States Mint Presidential $1 Coin & First Spouse Medal Set for John F. Kennedy and Jackie Kennedy is to be released in July.

With June winding down, it's time to see what the U.S. Mint has slated to release in the month of July.

Here's what the Mint says its customers can expect next month:

July 2

2015 America the Beautiful Quarters Three-Coin Set - Blue Ridge Parkway (NC)

July 7 

2015 America the Beautiful Five-Ounce Silver Uncirculated Coin - Blue Ridge Parkway (NC)

July 9 

2015 United States Mint Presidential $1 Coin & First Spouse Medal Set – John F. Kennedy

July 16 

2015 John F. Kennedy $1 Coin Cover

July 21

2015 Presidential $1 Coin Uncirculated Set

