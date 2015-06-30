Which U.S. Mint products are being released in July?
- Published: Jun 30, 2015, 7 PM
With June winding down, it's time to see what the U.S. Mint has slated to release in the month of July.
Here's what the Mint says its customers can expect next month:
July 2
2015 America the Beautiful Quarters Three-Coin Set - Blue Ridge Parkway (NC)
July 7
2015 America the Beautiful Five-Ounce Silver Uncirculated Coin - Blue Ridge Parkway (NC)
July 9
2015 United States Mint Presidential $1 Coin & First Spouse Medal Set – John F. Kennedy
July 16
2015 John F. Kennedy $1 Coin Cover
July 21
2015 Presidential $1 Coin Uncirculated Set
Which release are you most excited for? Tell us in the comments!
