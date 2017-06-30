Where'd all those BEP 2013 c-notes go?
- Published: Jun 30, 2017, 7 AM
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.
Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. 1794 Liberty Cap, Starred Reverse cent with ‘speck of light green crud’ still realizes over $44,000: Large cents counted prominently among the top lots, including a 1794 Liberty Cap, Starred Reverse cent with original surfaces, including verdigris.
4. Scottsdale Mint issues 2017 100-gram silver bullion coin: The Scottsdale Mint has issued a 100-gram silver bullion coin for the Democratic Republic of Congo, showing the water buffalo.
3. Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee coin design picks differ from CFA: The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee split with the Commission of Fine Arts on how 2019 and 2020 Native American dollars should be designed.
2. Bicentennial error: 1976 quarter dollar struck on a cent planchet: The combination of a wrong planchet and a one-year design type make an error coin offered in Heritage’s FUN summer convention auction a visually striking piece.
1. The BEP has printed millions of Series 2013 $100 notes, but where are they?: Series 2009A $100 Federal Reserve notes are plentiful in circulation, but the whereabouts of Series 2013 $100 notes are something of a mystery.
