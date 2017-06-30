Where'd all those BEP 2013 c-notes go?

Series 2009A $100 Federal Reserve notes are plentiful in circulation, but the whereabouts of Series 2013 $100 notes are something of a mystery. This mysterious batch of lost notes was our week's top post.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. 1794 Liberty Cap, Starred Reverse cent with ‘speck of light green crud’ still realizes over $44,000: Large cents counted prominently among the top lots, including a 1794 Liberty Cap, Starred Reverse cent with original surfaces, including verdigris.

4. Scottsdale Mint issues 2017 100-gram silver bullion coin: The Scottsdale Mint has issued a 100-gram silver bullion coin for the Democratic Republic of Congo, showing the water buffalo.

3. Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee coin design picks differ from CFA: The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee split with the Commission of Fine Arts on how 2019 and 2020 Native American dollars should be designed.

2. Bicentennial error: 1976 quarter dollar struck on a cent planchet: The combination of a wrong planchet and a one-year design type make an error coin offered in Heritage’s FUN summer convention auction a visually striking piece.

