Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ American Numismatic Association auctions in Philadelphia achieved some surprisingly strong prices for several wonderful Peace dollars from the Anne Kate Collection. Mintage of these coins, with Anthony de Francisci’s high relief design, began in 1921, but relief was lowered in 1922 to better suit it to mass coin production. Minting continued through 1928, with a brief continuation in 1934 and 1935.

Peace dollars rarely display attractive toning, so those with nice color always command a premium. This 1924-S Peace dollar graded Mint States 65 by Professional Coin Grading Service with a green Certified Acceptance Corp. sticker brought $11,400, more than twice the price that a less attractive example, also graded PCGS MS-65, realized at Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ recent Baltimore auction.

Reader's 1783 Nova Constellatio piece is a replica The "Readers Ask" column responds to a collector who owns what looks like a very famous and very rare U.S. coin from 1783.

Eye appeal is everything for these toned dollars and the cataloger observed, “A blend of colorful pastels paints each side of this wholesome and attractive Gem, accented by deeper swaths of honey patina near the borders.”

PCGS has graded fewer than a dozen finer examples, placing pressure on attractive MS-65 coins, and it is one of the great condition rarities in the series. The typical example is dull with a relatively weak strike, so lustrous and boldly struck examples like the subject coin are coveted by specialists in the series.

