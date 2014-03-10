What is a Poor 1 1799 Draped Bust silver dollar worth?

It is rather unusual to find an 18th century coin that’s worn down to Professional Coin Grading Service Poor 1 condition without acquiring severe problems along the way.

This 1799 Flowing Hair dollar has virtually no design left on the reverse. However, the obverse has a strong date and, at $528.75, it represents an entry-level example of the Draped Bust dollar type. For reference, another example of a 1799 dollar in About Good 3 brought $763.75 at a 2013 auction, while one of the finest known of the type, graded Mint State 67, sold for $822,500 at Heritage’s Nov. 15, 2013, auction of selections from Eric P. Newman’s collection.