US Coins
What do you think of the gold 1916 centennial coins?
- Published: Jun 17, 2015, 1 PM
1. Honoring 1916 issues
The topic of the day on CoinWorld.com has without a doubt been the U.S. Mint images of the gold versions of the 1916 dime, quarter and half dollar that are planned for release in 2016, their centennial anniversary.
Paul Gilkes broke the story, then broke down the differences between the proposed 2016 coins and the original coins that they are meant to honor.
We want to know what our Coin World readers think of the mock-ups. Share your thoughts on the Facebook post above, or in the comment section below.
2. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 5:59 p.m. ET Wednesday:
3. Hot topics
Check out the three most-read stories of the last seven days:
- 2015 Special Silver Set 'currently unavailable' from United States Mint
- United States Mint releases image mock-ups for 2016 gold dime, quarter dollar, half dollar
- Auto mechanic’s valuable error Chinese note draws attention years after discovery
4. Something social
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 16, 2020, 1 PM
Saint-Gaudens bronze sculptures to sell at Sotheby’s
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 9 PM
Value added: A conversation with Michael O'Malley
-
World Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Back to the Future back on silver coins for Niue
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains