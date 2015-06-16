What are all these CCAC designs for?: Coin World Buzz

For the 2016 National Park Service $5 gold half eagle, the CCAC recommended jugate portraits facing right of President Theodore Roosevelt, founder of the National Park Service, and naturalist John Muir. The recommended reverse depicts a rendition of the NPS's arrowhead logo.

1. CCAC review

You've probably noticed our CoinWorld.com home page is loaded with news posts regarding the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee's review of designs for a number of upcoming U.S. Mint releases.

If you're a little overwhelmed, here are the ABC's:

A. The CCAC is meeting Tuesday and Wednesday to review and recommend designs for five U.S. Mint products.

B. On Tuesday, they submitted recommendations for a number of products: the Borinqueneers' congressional gold medal, the 1965 Selma Foot Soldiers' congressional gold medal, and three National Park Service 100th anniversary coins—a copper-nickel clad half dollar, a silver dollar and a gold $5 coin.

C. On Wednesday they'll submit recommendations for two more: the Nancy Reagan First Spouse Gold Coin and Medal, and the much-anticipated gold 2016 100tth Anniversary Special Products.

So stay tuned for more designs tomorrow.

