What are all these CCAC designs for?: Coin World Buzz

- Published: Jun 16, 2015, 3 PM
1. CCAC review
You've probably noticed our CoinWorld.com home page is loaded with news posts regarding the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee's review of designs for a number of upcoming U.S. Mint releases.
If you're a little overwhelmed, here are the ABC's:
A. The CCAC is meeting Tuesday and Wednesday to review and recommend designs for five U.S. Mint products.
B. On Tuesday, they submitted recommendations for a number of products: the Borinqueneers' congressional gold medal, the 1965 Selma Foot Soldiers' congressional gold medal, and three National Park Service 100th anniversary coins—a copper-nickel clad half dollar, a silver dollar and a gold $5 coin.
C. On Wednesday they'll submit recommendations for two more: the Nancy Reagan First Spouse Gold Coin and Medal, and the much-anticipated gold 2016 100tth Anniversary Special Products.
So stay tuned for more designs tomorrow.
2. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 5:52 p.m. ET Tuesday:
3. Hot topics
Check out the three most-read stories of the last seven days:
- 2015 Special Silver Set 'currently unavailable' from United States Mint
- Auto mechanic’s valuable error Chinese note draws attention years after discovery
- Donald G. Partrick Collection auctions postponed at consignor's request
