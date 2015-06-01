West Virginia collectors form Mountain State Numismatic Society

The Mountain State Numismatic Society has been founded to serve collectors in the state of West Virginia.

The society will host its inaugural coin show July 18 at the VFW Post 9796 in Milton, W.Va., Details can be found on the society's website.

The society was organized by founding members Jack Miller and Cecil Starcher who are serving, respectively, as the society's treasurer and secretary.

Gregory Mencotti is the inaugural president, with Jason Riff as first vice president and Bruce Burgaloh as second vice president.

Mencotti has avidly collected coins for over 50 years. Mencotti specializes in investment grade 19th century gold, Morgan dollars and scarce types and varieties. Mencotti is active in the PCGS Registry program, having formed 16 sets that rank No. 1 or No. 2. Locally a member of the Kanawha Valley Coin Club, he also participates in or contributes to the American Numismatic Association, Numismatic Consumer Alliance, Liberty Seated Collectors Club, CONECA and John Reich Collectors Society.

Address general society inquiries via email to Mencotti. Charter membership and coin show inquiries should be directed by email to Starcher.

More from CoinWorld.com:

Collectors discover doubled dies on America the Beautiful quarter dollars

1893 commemorative coin found in roll 122 years after issue

U.S. Mint explains depletion of inventory of 2014-W Eleanor Roosevelt First Spouse gold

Louis Golino: March of Dimes secondary market taking shape

American Eagle silver bullion coins sales by U.S. Mint dip 29 percent in May

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!