West Point Mint to strike silver Proof 2015-W Roosevelt dime

For only the second time in its production history, the West Point Mint will be striking a Roosevelt dime bearing the facility's W Mint mark.

The 90 percent silver Proof 2015-W Roosevelt dime will be one of three coins to be included in the Special Silver set as part of the 2015 March of Dimes silver dollar commemorative coin program. The other coins are a 90 percent silver Reverse Proof Roosevelt dime struck at the Philadelphia Mint with a P Mint mark and a 90 percent silver Proof 2015-W March of Dimes commemorative dollar.

The Proof 2015-W silver dime will exhibit frosted devices against mirrored fields. The Reverse Proof 2015-P dime will show mirrored devices against frosted fields.

The only prior appearance of the W Mint mark from the West Point Mint on a Roosevelt dime was in 1996. The 1996-W Roosevelt dime, struck on copper-nickel clad planchets, was included as a bonus in the 11-coin Uncirculated Mint set in 1996. Inclusion of the coin was to mark the 50th anniversary of the production of the Roosevelt dime.

Additional information will be available at a later date regarding the on-sale date, pricing, product limit and household order limits, according to U.S. Mint officials.