West Point Mint to host March of Dimes coin ceremony March 11

The 2015 March of Dimes silver dollars go on sale March 13.

Dignitaries and other invited guests will participate March 11 at the West Point Mint in the ceremonial first strike of the Proof 2015-W March of Dimes silver dollar.

The ceremony is closed to the public.

Scheduled to speak during the 10 a.m. ceremony are Dr. Peter Salk, son of Dr. Jonas Salk who developed the polio vaccine and whose profile portrait is conjoined with that of President Franklin D. Roosevelt on the coin's obverse; and Dr. Jennifer L. Howse, president of the March of Dimes. Also participating will be Treasurer of the United States Rosie Rios and Rhett Jeppson, principal deputy director of the U.S. Mint.

The Proof 2015-W March of Dimes silver dollar struck at the West Point Mint and the Uncirculated 2015-P silver dollar to be struck at the Philadelphia Mint go on sale to the public at noon Eastern Time March 13.

The Proof is to be offered at the introductory price of $46.95 and climb to $51.95 after the 30-day introductory sales period. The Uncirculated coin's prices are $43.95, introductory, and $48.95, regular issue.

