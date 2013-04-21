West Point Mint set to be struck to order

The set contains an Enhanced Uncirculated American Eagle coin, top, along with a Reverse Proof coin, bottom, both of which are available only in the set. Image courtesy of the United States Mint.

Sales begin at noon Eastern Daylight Time May 9 for the 2013-W West Point Mint Two-Coin Silver set and close at 5 p.m. EDT June 5. Image courtesy of the United States Mint.

Collectors may order the 2013-W West Point Mint Two-Coin Silver set from the United States Mint during a four-week period beginning at noon Eastern Daylight Time May 9.

Sales end at 5 p.m. EDT June 5. The price of each set is $139.95.

The two-coin set celebrates the 75th anniversary of the opening of what is now known as the West Point Mint.

The set will contain a Reverse Proof 2013-W American Eagle silver dollar and an Enhanced Uncirculated 2013-W American Eagle silver dollar.

Both coins will be available only in the two-coin West Point set.

U.S. Mint officials indicate that the set will be produced to order, with no maximum mintage and no household order limits. The U.S. Mint plans to post cumulative sales for the West Point set Monday through Friday with a sales counter at www.usmint.gov. The first sales total will be posted the afternoon of May 10, with a final posting of the sales total June 6. That final sales figure posted will likely change as orders are reconciled and audited.

Shipping is expected to begin in mid- to late June.

The coins will be encapsulated and packaged in a single custom-designed, highly polished, blue lacquered hardwood presentation case. ¦