West Point anniversary sales fall by 45,621 sets

Revised, but still not final, sales figures for the 2013 American Eagle West Point Two-Coin Silver sets reflect a 16.2 percent drop from the total when sales ended June 6.

The United States Mint’s Oct. 25 revised though still unaudited sales report for the 2013 American Eagle West Point Two-Coin Silver sets shows a 45,621-set drop from the June 6 closing sales figures.

The revised unaudited sales figures indicate 235,689 of the two-coin sets were sold. When the U.S. Mint ended the sales period at 5 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time June 6, the sales counter recorded sales totaling 281,310 sets.

The two-coin set was issued to mark the West Point Mint’s 75th anniversary as a Mint facility.

The two-coin set contains an Enhanced Uncirculated American Eagle silver dollar and a Reverse Proof American Eagle silver dollar. Each .999 fine silver coin, with a legal tender face value of one dollar, was available only in the two-coin set.

Each set was sold for $139.95 each. Sales began at noon Eastern Time May 9.

Tom Jurkowsky, director of the U.S. Mint’s Office of Corporate Communications, said Oct. 31 the difference in the closing unaudited sales total for June 6 and the figure released Oct. 25 was the result of customer returns and order cancellations. The cancellations were the combined result of customers canceling orders before shipment from the Mint and orders canceled by the Mint because customer credit cards registered for payment had expired.

Audited, final sales figures are almost always lower than the “final” sales number released immediately after a program’s close. For the 2012 set of American Eagle silver dollars commemorating the 75th anniversary of the current San Francisco Mint facility, the unaudited final sales totaled 251,301 sets; more recently, Mint officials have cited a not-yet-audited final figure of 224,981 sets for that program.

Price performance

The sets are generally selling for premiums in the secondary market.

As of 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time Oct. 28, American Precious Metals Exchange (www.apmex.com) was offering the two-coin sets in the Mint-issued packaging at $174.99 each with payment by check or wire transfer, for one to four sets, with per-set discounts for higher quantities. The price per set for one to four sets, payment by credit card, was $180.24.

Two-coin sets — with the Enhanced Uncirculated coin graded Mint State 70 by Professional Coin Grading Service and the Reverse Proof coin graded PCGS Proof 70 — were being offered by APMEX for $299.99 if paid for by check or wire, and for $308.99 if by credit card.

Numerous sets are available on eBay through auctions or with Buy It Now prices. Sellers were offering the sets both certified and in U.S. Mint packaging as issued.

Among the direct sale options with Buy It Now provisions were sets offered in U.S. Mint packaging for $164.95, $179.99, $185.99, $195, $215, $209.98 (still in sealed shipping box) and $379.29. Other sets were offered in auction style, for sale to the highest bidder.

Other sets offered on eBay were for certified two-coin sets graded by PCGS or Numismatic Guaranty Corp. Sets are being offered in Mint State 70/Proof 70 and Mint State 69/Proof 69 options, including pieces with First Strike and Early Release certifications (indicating that they were among the first sets delivered to their original buyers by the Mint).

PCGS MS-70/Proof 70 Buy It Now options included $280, $299.95, $305, $309 (First Strike), $369 or Best Offer (Early Release), and $579 (First Strike).

NGC MS-70/Proof 70 Buy It Now options included $280 (Early Releases), $290 (Early Releases), and $295 (First Releases).

Finish comparisons

The Enhanced Uncirculated 2013-W American Eagle silver dollar has multiple finishes on different elements of its design, resulting in a distinct look for a coin struck by the U.S. Mint.

The fields on the Enhanced Uncirculated coin’s obverse and reverse have a light frosted finish.

Each side also has two other finishes.

On the obverse of the coin, a brilliant polished finish was executed on the mountains, what would be the red stripes and blue field of the United States flag, the date and Liberty’s sandals. The remaining elements and lettering on the obverse have the Mint’s standard heavy frosted finish.

On the reverse, the ribbon in the eagle’s beak, alternate stripes in the shield, the arrows and the oak branch all have a brilliant polished finish. The lettering and other design elements on the reverse have the heavy frosted finish.

On the Reverse Proof 2013-W American Eagle silver dollar in the set, elements bear finishes opposite those of a regular Proof coin. A regular Proof coin’s frosted devices contrast with polished, mirrored fields.

The Reverse Proof coin pairs polished devices with frosted fields. ¦