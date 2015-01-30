Wells Fargo SF museum is robbed of gold nuggets
- Published: Jan 30, 2015, 2 AM
Officials say they will reopen the Wells Fargo History Museum in downtown San Francisco as soon as possible once repairs are completed to resolve damage incurred during a Jan. 27 theft of 19th century gold nuggets from the museum.
“We are just beginning the process of evaluating the damage and calculating how to fix it,” according to a Wells Fargo media spokesman.
Since the grand opening of the remodeled museum in April 2014 in San Francisco, it has recorded about 5,000 visitors per month. The 11 Wells Fargo History Museums combined get almost 600,000 visitors annually, according to a Wells Fargo spokesman.
Around 2:30 a.m. Jan. 27, 2015, three thieves used a stolen Chevy Suburban to drive through the glass revolving doors of the museum. One of the thieves held a security guard at gunpoint, while the other two thieves grabbed 4 to 10 ounces of gold from a display. The security guard was not injured.
The thieves escaped in a four-door sedan driven by an accomplice. All three thieves wore ski masks, hoodies and jeans, according to a Jan. 27, story posted on the San Francisco Chronicle website.
The museum is located on the original site of the city’s Wells Fargo Bank in 1852. The museum is often visited by schoolchildren and tourists. In addition to the gold nuggets, the museum also displays two restored stagecoaches, a working telegraph and other California Gold Rush-era items.
San Francisco has been experiencing a string of crash-and-grab robberies in the past three months.
On Jan. 19, 2015, two men rammed a vehicle into a Chanel boutique and the Prada store in Union Square in San Francisco and stole a number of upscale designer handbags.
On Nov. 26, 2014, thieves backed a U-Haul van into the front of a Patagonia store near San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf and made off with merchandise from the high-end outdoor clothing retailer.
More from CoinWorld.com:
Mint reveals details of 2016 gold coins to mark 1916 silver issues
Commission of Fine Arts recommends designs for 2015 High Relief gold coin
Tommy Thompson, man who discovered SS Central America shipwreck, arrested in Florida
2015 American Eagle silver bullion coins being struck only at West Point Mint currently
Found: Largest Anglo-Saxon coin hoard in 175 years discovered in United Kingdom
Please sign in or join to share your thoughts on this story.
Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 9 PM
Value added: A conversation with Michael O'Malley
-
World Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Back to the Future back on silver coins for Niue
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes