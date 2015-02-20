Wells Fargo Museum in San Francisco reopens Feb. 19

The Wells Fargo History Museum in San Francisco reopened Feb. 19, following a crash-and-grab burglary on Jan. 27, 2015.

Around 2:30 a.m. Jan. 27, 2015, three thieves used a stolen Chevy Suburban to drive through the glass revolving doors of the museum. One of the thieves held a security guard at gunpoint, while the other two thieves grabbed 4 to 10 ounces of gold from a display. The security guard was not injured.

The thieves escaped in a four-door sedan driven by an accomplice. All three thieves wore ski masks, hoodies and jeans. No arrests have been made nor have any of the gold nuggets been recovered.

The Wells Fargo History Museum in San Francisco re-opened February 19, 2015, with a special exhibit.

The new exhibit tells the story of the 1915 Panama-Pacific International Exposition and Wells Fargo’s role in supporting it. The exhibit features rare documents and artifacts from the Wells Fargo Corporate Archives.

The museum features artifacts from the Panama-Pacific International Exposition, along with historic maps and illustrations of the exposition. The monumental buildings and sculptures of the fair are displayed in a series of images by photographer William Worden.



The exhibit runs through Dec. 4, 2015. Hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Closed on bank holidays.) Admission is free.

For more information visit the museum’s website at www.wellsfargohistory.com.