Weir Farm National Historic Site three-coin set to be offered

Image courtesy of the U.S. Mint

No release date is announced, but the U.S. Mint expects to offer a Weir Farm National Historic Site 2020 Quarter 3-Coin set.

The Weir Farm National Historic Site 2020 Quarter 3-Coin set is one of several U.S. Mint numismatic products for which product details are provided, but no release date is yet announced.

The Weir Farm National Historic Site quarter dollars are the 52nd of 56 issues in the America the Beautiful Quarters Program.

The set comprises three quarter dollars struck at three different Mints with two different surface finishes.

The set includes Uncirculated Mint set quality 2020-P and 2020-D quarter dollars, from respective production at the Philadelphia and Denver Mints.

The set will also include a 2020-S quarter struck with a Proof finish at the San Francisco Mint.

The three-coin set will be offered at $11.50, with no product limits or household-order restrictions.

All of the quarter dollars in the set are struck in copper-nickel clad composition.

The composition reflects outer homogenous layers of 75 percent copper and 25 percent nickel bonded to a core of pure copper, resulting in an overall alloy of 91.67 percent copper and 8.33 percent nickel.

