The maximum mintage for the 2019-W Apollo 11 50th Anniversary $5 gold coins is set at a combined 50,000 pieces in Proof and Uncirculated versions.

5. 1943 bronze Lincoln cent trades hands in private transaction for more than $1 million: An article published in January 2018 about the sale of a 1943 Lincoln copper cent vaults back into the top-five list a year later.

4. A 1985-D Washington quarter isn’t rare, so why did one sell for $3,775?: A common-date 1985-D Washington quarter dollar becomes rare in very top grades.

3. Could the Apollo 11 coin program break a five-year trend?: Will any of the 2019 Apollo 11 commemorative coins duplicate the success of the 2014 Baseball Hall of Fame coin program by selling out?

2. Inside Coin World — Readers report doubled die, repunched Mint mark finds: In his latest monthly column “Varieties Notebook,” John Wexler profiles four die varieties reported by Coin World readers.

1. Monday Morning Brief for Jan. 7, 2019 — What qualifies as success?: The 2019 Apollo 11 50th Anniversary commemorative coin program could be successful, but only if the coins are sold fairly.

Week’s Most Read — copper 1943 cent in auction keeps drawing readers: The last edition of “Week’s Most Read” was actually the most-read article of the past week by a huge margin, despite that it is about a subject — the approaching appearance at auction of a copper 1943 Lincoln cent found in circulation in 1947 — for which nothing new happened. Counting the Jan. 4 and Dec. 28 Week’s Most Read articles, the story of the 1943 Lincoln cent has been the most-read story for three weeks now. That is a testament to reader fascination with rare coin finds in circulation, but this week we decided not to make the same subject the theme of the third "Week’s Most Read” post in a row.