The West Point Mint is striking Lincoln cents for the first time in more than four decades.

5. PCGS Currency firm ceases grading operations: PCGS Currency abruptly ceased operations in January and its former president is forming a new entity, Legacy Currency Grading.

4. Inside Coin World — Mint mark key to identifying counterfeit: Our preview of content found only in the print and digital issues of Coin World includes a peek at the latest “Detecting Counterfeits” column.

3. U.S. Mint temporarily suspends American Eagle silver bullion coin sales: The U.S. Mint suspended sales Feb. 21 of American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coins because it had no coins left in inventory to sell.

2. Monday Morning Brief for Feb. 25, 2019 — End of an era: The U.S. Mint’s decision to drop the 90 percent silver alloy does not come as a huge surprise.

1. West Point Mint striking three special 2019-W Lincoln cents: Three of the U.S. Mint’s annual sets for 2019 will each have a different special 2019-W cent in one of three finishes.

