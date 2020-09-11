The top interest for readers continues to center around U.S. Mint products like the WWII end anniversary coin and medal.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Heritage Auctions offers up rare 19th century baseball note: An advertising bill for a Denver shoe company that featured members of the 1887 Chicago White Stockings is heading for auction soon.

4. UK hoard includes rare US 1815/2 Capped Bust half dollar: An inherited accumulation of coins, kept under a staircase, was found to contain a high-grade 1815/2 Capped Bust half dollar.

3. Market Analysis: Lincoln cents among stars at Legend auction: Small cents drew big interest and large prices during recent auctions, as one 1923-S Lincoln cent brought nearly $60,000.

2. Aussie treasure hunters strike jackpot with two large gold nuggets: Modern day prospectors who participate in an Australian reality show struck it rich with the cameras rolling, unearthing two nuggets.

1. U.S. Mint unveils its World War II end anniversary designs for coin, medal: Treasury-approved designs for a .9999 fine gold $25 coin and .999 fine silver medal commemorating the end of WWII are revealed.

