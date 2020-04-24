Week's Most Read: U.S. Mint Shutters West Point

Original images courtesy of the U.S. Mint.

When the West Point Mint shuts down, the U.S. Mint does not distribute American Eagle gold bullion coins.

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Buyers turn to online auctions as pandemic spreads: The global pandemic COVID-19 that has canceled coin shows and public auctions has led more buyers to utilize online auctions.

4. U.S. Mint reveals 2020-W distribution: First two 2020-W America the Beautiful quarter dollars, for American Samoa and Connecticut, enter circulation from these distribution points.

3. Week's Most Read: Major changes to coin hunt: COVID-19 could not stop the Great American Coin Hunt as changes were made to keep the tradition moving.

2. Rare silver penny sold: The fortuitous find of a Ludica coin brought a final price that was well in excess of the expert estimate at a London auction.

1. U.S. Mint closes West Point facility: The decision impacts production and release of planned numismatic products.

