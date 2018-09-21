A Sacagawea gold dollar is a strong possibility in 2019, according to officials at the United States Mint.

Here are our top five most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Sales of American Eagle palladium coin took five minutes to end: In less than five minutes, orders placed Sept. 6 for the Proof 2018-W American Eagle $25 palladium coin were sufficient to put the numismatic product into “Currently Unavailable” status.

4. Uncommonly nice 1950 Franklin half dollar fetches uncommon price: A Mint State 67+ full bell lines 1950 Franklin half dollar brought $39,600 at the Stack’s Bowers Rarities Night auction.

3. Indian Head 5-cent coin registry set soars above sale estimates: A 90-coin collection of high-grade Indian Head 5-cent coins realized well above what the coins' owner expected.

2. Mine in Western Australia yields millions of dollars in gold chunks: Large chunks of gold-encrusted quartz mined from Western Australia are headed to the collector market, after being pulled from a mine there.

1. Gold Sacagawea dollar is a strong possibility in 2019: Calendar year 2019 is shaping up to be an exciting year for numismatic products from the U.S. Mint, including the possibility of a Sacagawea gold dollar.