Week's Most Read: Reverse Proof set sales plans
- Published: Jun 29, 2018, 5 AM
The week is winding down, and it’s time to catch up on what happened in the numismatic world.
To look back at Coin World's five most-read stories of the week, click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. Nearly perfect Proof 1894 Morgan dollar stars at Heritage auction: An 1894 Morgan dollar graded Proof 68 Cameo is nearly flawless, with exceptional toning that offsets the cameo devices.
4. Monday Morning Brief for June 25, 2018: Questions from coin club members: While speaking at a coin club meeting in Dayton, Ohio, the author heard concerns from club members wondering about the hobby's future.
3. Liberty Dollar breathing new life as asset-backed cryptocurrency: The Liberty Dollar is being resurrected as an asset-backed cryptocurrency, identified as LD2.
2. British dealer had opportunity to hold two illegal U.S. coins: A coin U.S. government officials would likely seek to confiscate if any surfaced — the 1964-D Peace dollar — was reportedly seen in a Swiss shop 40 years ago.
1. U.S. Mint restricts 2018-S San Francisco Mint Silver Reverse Proof set to 200,000 units: The maximum release for the 2018-S San Francisco Mint Silver Reverse Proof set, which goes on sale July 23, is 200,000 sets.
