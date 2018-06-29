Each of the 10 coins in the 2018-S San Francisco Mint Silver Reverse Proof set going on sale July 23 will bear a finish featuring mirrored devices against frosted fields. The set celebrates 50 years of Proof set production at the facility.

The week is winding down, and it’s time to catch up on what happened in the numismatic world.

To look back at Coin World's five most-read stories of the week, click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Nearly perfect Proof 1894 Morgan dollar stars at Heritage auction: An 1894 Morgan dollar graded Proof 68 Cameo is nearly flawless, with exceptional toning that offsets the cameo devices.

4. Monday Morning Brief for June 25, 2018: Questions from coin club members: While speaking at a coin club meeting in Dayton, Ohio, the author heard concerns from club members wondering about the hobby's future.

3. Liberty Dollar breathing new life as asset-backed cryptocurrency: The Liberty Dollar is being resurrected as an asset-backed cryptocurrency, identified as LD2.

2. British dealer had opportunity to hold two illegal U.S. coins: A coin U.S. government officials would likely seek to confiscate if any surfaced — the 1964-D Peace dollar — was reportedly seen in a Swiss shop 40 years ago.

1. U.S. Mint restricts 2018-S San Francisco Mint Silver Reverse Proof set to 200,000 units: The maximum release for the 2018-S San Francisco Mint Silver Reverse Proof set, which goes on sale July 23, is 200,000 sets.

