NGC has confirmed a second example of the bronze 1982-D Lincoln, Small Date cent.

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. SS Central America carried more than gold coins and bars: Thousands of silver coins recovered in 2014 from the wreckage of the SS Central America in 2014 are finally coming to market.

4. Monday Morning Brief for Feb. 18, 2019 — Collectors should dream big: Rare coins can still be found in circulation. All you need is some idea of what you’re looking for and some luck.

3. Canadian officials warn of ‘Frankenstein-ed’ counterfeit notes: Canadian officials warn of fake $50 notes affixed with a genuine hologram from a $5 Bank of Canada note.

2. U.S. Mint releases images of struck 2019 American Legion 100th Anniversary coins: The three 2019 American Legion 100th Anniversary commemoratives will go on sale at noon Eastern Time March 14.

1. NGC authenticates a second example of rare transitional cent: A second example of a 1982-D Lincoln, Small Date bronze cent is now authenticated and graded About Uncirculated 58, brown, by Numismatic Guaranty Corp.

