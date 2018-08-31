Week's Most Read: Proof American Eagle palladium coin

The first palladium Proof American Eagle goes in sale Sept. 6 with a maximum mintage of 15,000 coins.

The week is winding down, and it’s time to catch up on what happened in the numismatic world.

To look back at Coin World's five most-read stories of the week, click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Gold panning an alternative way to satisfy a thirst for gold: Panning for gold is still a popular pursuit, 170 years after the start of the California Gold Rush.

4. Inside Coin World: Readers find rare Lincoln cents in circulation: Three columns with content exclusive to the Sept. 10 issue of Coin World featured collector finds of rare coins.

3. Boldly lustrous 1921 Peace dollar brings massive price: An eye-appealing 1921 Peace dollar graded MS-67 brought $132,000 at Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ Aug. 15 Rarities Night sale.

2. Sears, Walmart join ranks of bullion sales outlets online: Sears and Walmart are selling silver, gold, platinum and palladium bullion products from a number of issuers.

1. How quickly will the Proof American Eagle palladium coins sell?: The first palladium Proof American Eagle goes on sale Sept. 6 with a maximum mintage of 15,000 coins. Will there be a fast sellout?

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter