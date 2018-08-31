Week's Most Read: Proof American Eagle palladium coin
- Published: Aug 31, 2018, 6 AM
The week is winding down, and it’s time to catch up on what happened in the numismatic world.
To look back at Coin World's five most-read stories of the week, click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. Gold panning an alternative way to satisfy a thirst for gold: Panning for gold is still a popular pursuit, 170 years after the start of the California Gold Rush.
4. Inside Coin World: Readers find rare Lincoln cents in circulation: Three columns with content exclusive to the Sept. 10 issue of Coin World featured collector finds of rare coins.
3. Boldly lustrous 1921 Peace dollar brings massive price: An eye-appealing 1921 Peace dollar graded MS-67 brought $132,000 at Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ Aug. 15 Rarities Night sale.
2. Sears, Walmart join ranks of bullion sales outlets online: Sears and Walmart are selling silver, gold, platinum and palladium bullion products from a number of issuers.
1. How quickly will the Proof American Eagle palladium coins sell?: The first palladium Proof American Eagle goes on sale Sept. 6 with a maximum mintage of 15,000 coins. Will there be a fast sellout?
