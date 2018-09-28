Each Friday, we begin to publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World, as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are our top five most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Monday Morning Brief, Sept. 24, 2018: American Liberty designs: Many collectors of U.S. coins love the concept of depicting Liberty on a coin, though with some caveats.

4. Panel puts stamp on 2018 American Innovation $1 designs: The Commission of Fine Arts panel was presented the second slate of designs during its Sept. 20 session.

3. Have questions about the BEP decision to close its online store?: The BEP has closed its online store and will be selling its products online exclusively through the U.S. Mint website.

2. Oct. 18 set for Mint release of special 2018 Proof coin set: The eight-coin 2018 Limited-Edition Silver Proof set is scheduled to go on sale from the U.S. Mint at noon ET Oct. 18.

1. Brilliant Proof 1936 Indian Head 5-cent coin shines in auction: A Brilliant Proof 1936 Indian Head 5-cent coin graded Proof 68 by PCGS sold for $19,200 in a Stack’s Bowers Galleries auction.