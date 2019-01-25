Readers cannot seem to get enough news about the Apollo 11 commemorative coin program, with four of the five most-read articles of the past week featuring that as a theme.

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Proof American Eagle silver dollars hot ticket at January FUN convention: Thousands of Proof American Eagle silver dollars packaged as single coins and in Congratulations set packaging were sent to the show.

4. Week’s Most Read — Household ordering limits for Apollo 11 coins: Last week’s most-read article was about the previous week’s most-read article about the household purchase limits the Mint set for the coins.

3. U.S. Mint establishes household limits for Apollo 11 coin sales: Even more readers read the original article that was referenced in the Week's Most Read article published Jan. 19.

2. Monday Morning Brief for Jan. 21, 2018 — Making predictions for 2019: Readers found our look ahead at 2019, including a prediction for the Apollo 11 coins, interesting.

1. Proof 5-ounce silver dollar to cost $224.95 when it goes on sale: The U.S. Mint releases pricing for the 2019 Apollo 11 50th Anniversary commemorative coins, including for the 5-ounce silver dollar.