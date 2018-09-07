Week's Most Read: Palladium coin sales approach

Our coverage anticipating a possible fast sellout of the Proof American Eagle palladium coin drew the most attention from readers during the past week.

The week is winding down, and it’s time to catch up on what happened in the numismatic world.

To look back at Coin World's five most-read stories of the week, click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Is this the finest known 1934 Peace dollar?: Perhaps the finest known 1934 Peace dollar, graded MS-67 and bearing a green CAC sticker, surpassed expectations and realized $108,000.

4. Monday Morning Brief for Sept. 3, 2018: Obsessive over grades: Have we as collectors gotten too picky when it comes to the grades of the coins we buy from the U.S. Mint?

3. Proof 70 grade elusive for some San Francisco Mint 2018 Silver Reverse Proof set coins: Most of the coins in the set are grading Proof 69, with Proof 70 pieces elusive.

2. Where did the gold bars found in that military tank ever end up?: The dispostion of multiple gold bars found in the most unlikely spot is closer to being resolved.

1. How quickly will the Proof American Eagle palladium coins sell?: A week before the Proof 2018 American Eagle palladium coin went on sale, we speculated on how quickly it might sell out.

