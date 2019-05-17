Week's Most Read: Last week's edition of this column

The U.S. Mint has been receiving returns of its Proof 2019-W Lincoln cents because of damage, and now similar problems are reported with the Reverse Proof 2019-W cents.

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Monday Morning Brief for May 13, 2019 American Eagle design changes: Readers were attracted to our editorial commentary on possible design changes for gold and silver American Eagles.

4. First-strike Delaware State quarter dollars struck on medal press: Our continuing coverage of a first-strike special set of 1999-P Delaware State quarter dollars continues to attract attention.

3. Mint officials considering new designs for American Eagles: The U.S. Mint could be introducing new designs for the American Eagle silver and gold bullion coins if Treasury approval is granted.

2. Guess where $2 Federal Reserve notes are circulating: The $2 Federal Reserve note may not circulate widely in the United States, but it is now entering circulation in Ecuador.

1. Week’s Most Read — Reverse Proof 2019-W Lincoln cents arriving damaged: The May 10 edition of this column, topped by our news coverage of damaged Reverse Proof 2019-W Lincoln cents, drew the most reader attention.

