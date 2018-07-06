Connecticut could consider Eli Whitney’s cotton gin for the American Innovation dollar coin honoring that state’s contributions to the nation.

The week is winding down, and it’s time to catch up on what happened in the numismatic world.

To look back at Coin World's five most-read stories of the week, click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. U.S. Mint restricts 2018-S San Francisco Mint Silver Reverse Proof set to 200,000 units: The maximum release for the 2018-S San Francisco Mint Silver Reverse Proof set to go on sale July 23 is 200,000 sets.

4. Relatively affordable 1870-CC Coronet gold $5 seen at Baltimore expo: The flip side of this rarest Carson City Mint Coronet half eagle reveals the reason for its “details” grade: a hanger and pin clasp on the reverse.

3. Mysterious Proof 1851 Seated Liberty dollar with odd O Mint mark: Among the stars offered at the Regency Auction 27 by Legend Rare Coin Auctions on July 26 are two silver coins with unusual “O” Mint marks.

2. Sales tax decision by U.S. Supreme Court worries some in hobby: A June 21 U.S. Supreme Court ruling paving the way for the collection of additional sales taxes nationwide worries some in the coin community.

1. Legislation for new dollar coin program passes Congress: Legislation authorizing a new 14-year, 56-coin dollar coin program with designs celebrating American innovation passes both chambers of Congress.

