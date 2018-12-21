Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. More than 1,100 hobo nickels from a collector in FUN auction: The Don “H2O” Haley Hobo Nickel Collection includes more than 1,100 of these charming carvings on Indian Head 5-cent pieces.

4. 2019 Native American dollar to be offered in four finishes: Versions of the 2019 Native American dollar dedicated to the space program will include one exhibiting an Enhanced Uncirculated finish.

3. Apollo 11 commemorative coins launched in first-strike ceremony: Ceremonial first strikes of both versions of the Proof 2019-P Apollo 11 50th Anniversary silver dollar were executed Dec. 13.

2. Why did a common 1987 Kennedy half dollar bring $4,112.50?: An NGC MS-68 1987-P Kennedy half dollar is the finest certified at NGC and it brought $4,800 this past summer.

1. Special Mint set 1967 Kennedy half dollar realizes $12,600: The sole finest 1967 Special Mint set MS-69 Kennedy half dollar graded by NGC with an Ultra Cameo designation brought $12,600 in 2018.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter