A map shows the locations of many dealers participating in the Great American Coin Hunt, set for April 21 to 27 during National Coin Week.

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Apollo 11 half dollar set packaging contains factual error: The back of the outside packaging for the 2019 Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Half Dollar set credits the wrong engraver with the reverse of the Kennedy half dollar.

4. Week’s Most Read — Apollo 11 coin coverage dominates news: Readers cannot seem to get enough news about the Apollo 11 commemorative coin program.

3. Monday Morning Brief for Jan. 28, 2019 — No fast ‘sellout’: An expected fast sellout of the Proof 2019-P Apollo 11 50th Anniversary 5-ounce silver dollar did not occur.

2. Mint launches sales for Apollo 11 50th Anniversary celebration: Customers in less than an hour Jan. 24 placed sufficient orders to put the Proof 2019-P Apollo 11 50th Anniversary 5-ounce silver dollar into “backorder status.”

1. Dealer group plans nationwide ‘coin hunt’ in April: During the Great American Coin Hunt, participating dealers will voluntarily release multiple items from their own stocks into circulation, or marked coins to trade for their stock.