Week's Most Read: Walking Liberty gold half arrives

The week's top post on CoinWorld.com concerned first-day sales of the highly anticipated 2016-W Walking Liberty half dollar.

Original images courtesy of the U.S. Mint.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order: 

5. Large cents from collection created in 1879, engraved silver dollar highlight auction: A set that illustrates a coin collector’s challenge, from more than a century before slabs changed the way we collect, will be offered in a Nov. 28 auction.

4. ‘Problem coins’: Why collectors can’t always be too choosy: Sometimes a market opportunity forces some­one to accept a coin that has a problem (or two, or three).

3. Where you can see the most expensive U.S. coin ever sold at auction: It might be the first silver dollar struck at the federal Mint, or not, but the 1794 Flowing Hair dollar to be on exhibit at a show this winter does hold the distinction of being the most valuable coin ever sold at auction.

2. Britain’s 1933 penny another coin that can't be explained: No 1933 pennies were made for general circulation, but some exist anyway.

1. Mint completes the 2016 Centennial set: Walking Liberty gold half dollar sales begin: According to the Mint more than half of the maximum mintage was sold on the first day.

