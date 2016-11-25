Week's Most Read: Walking Liberty gold half arrives
Published: Nov 25, 2016
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.
Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. Large cents from collection created in 1879, engraved silver dollar highlight auction: A set that illustrates a coin collector’s challenge, from more than a century before slabs changed the way we collect, will be offered in a Nov. 28 auction.
4. ‘Problem coins’: Why collectors can’t always be too choosy: Sometimes a market opportunity forces someone to accept a coin that has a problem (or two, or three).
3. Where you can see the most expensive U.S. coin ever sold at auction: It might be the first silver dollar struck at the federal Mint, or not, but the 1794 Flowing Hair dollar to be on exhibit at a show this winter does hold the distinction of being the most valuable coin ever sold at auction.
2. Britain’s 1933 penny another coin that can't be explained: No 1933 pennies were made for general circulation, but some exist anyway.
1. Mint completes the 2016 Centennial set: Walking Liberty gold half dollar sales begin: According to the Mint more than half of the maximum mintage was sold on the first day.
