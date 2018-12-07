The year is almost over, but the first doubled die for the 2018 Lincoln cent has just been confirmed. The doubling manifests as extra thickness on the numerals of the date and elsewhere.

5. Is 1892-O Barber half dollar both ‘Improperly Cleaned’ and ‘prooflike’?: An 1892-O Barber half dollar that was graded NGC Uncirculated Details, Improperly Cleaned, was offered on Nov. 8 and sold for $10,800.

4. Rare Viking silver coin stars in CNG online sale: An exceptionally rare Viking coin — damaged, no less — realized $17,000 in a Classical Numismatic Group online auction.

3. Most U.S. bullion coin sales approaching year-end lows: Sales of American Eagle gold and silver bullion coins in 2018 are heading toward an 11-year-low.

2. U.S. Mint readying to launch first of 2019 America the Beautiful quarter dollars: The U.S. Mint released images of the five America the Beautiful quarter dollars to be issued in 2019.

1. Inside Coin World — finally, a doubled die on a 2018 Lincoln cent: John Wexler’s December “Varieties Notebook” column features a report of the first doubled die variety for this year’s cent.

