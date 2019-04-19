The West Point Mint is striking 2 million examples of each of the 2019 America the Beautiful quarter dollars for release into circulation as part of the U.S. Mint's initiative for a circulating collectible.

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Canada releases three more bullion coins in several series: The Royal Canadian Mint has launched three new 2019 bullion coins, including double-incuse gold and silver Maple Leaf bullion coins.

4. Souvenir set from 1998 Philadelphia Mint ceremony prompts questions: Some products of the United States Mint prompt more questions than answers, including a set that dates two decades ago.

3. Monday Morning Brief for April 15, 2019 — A bad idea at the Mint: United States Mint officials have decided to issue a commemorative coin without a congressional directive to do so.

2. Reverse Proof 2019-W Lincoln cent release scheduled for April 17: The 2019-S Silver Proof set that goes on sale April 17 will be accompanied by a bonus Reverse Proof 2019-W Lincoln cent.

1. First 2019-W quarter dollars being found in circulation: The first 2019-W America the Beautiful quarter dollars produced at the West Point Mint are being found in circulation and selling for considerable premiums.