The Reverse Proof 2019-W Lincoln cents are intended to be sent as a premium to U.S. Mint customers purchasing the 2019-S Silver Proof set, not the standard clad Proof set.

Each week, we publish at our website selected content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. First 2019-W quarter dollars being found in circulation: Our initial coverage of the West Point Mint coins turning up in circulation continues to attract reader attention.

4. Week’s Most Read — collectible coins entering circulation: Initiatives by the U.S. Mint and a private organization of coin dealers are placing collectible coins into circulation.

3. Inside Coin World: Unusual origin for brockaged Lincoln cent: In his “Collectors’ Clearinghouse” column in the May 13 issue of Coin World, Mike Diamond explores the origin of an unusual brockaged Lincoln cent.

2. Full strike MS-66 1919-D Winged Liberty Head dime brings six figures: A 1919-D Winged Liberty Head dime graded PCGS MS-66 full bands sold for $156,000 in a recent Heritage auction.

1. NGC grades Reverse Proof cent two weeks before the official release: The Reverse Proof 2019-W Lincoln cents are intended to be sent with the 2019-S Silver Proof set, not the standard clad Proof set.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter